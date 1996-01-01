19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
19. Cancer Genetics Cancer Mutations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Breast cancer is more common in men with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations than in other men. Men with BRCA mutations are also at an increased risk of developing which of the following cancers?
Breast cancer is more common in men with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations than in other men. Men with BRCA mutations are also at an increased risk of developing which of the following cancers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Colorectal cancer
B
Adenocarcinoma
C
Prostate cancer
D
All of these