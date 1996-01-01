6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a family, a man and a woman have a child with Klinefelter syndrome caused by nondisjunction during meiosis. The child has an extra X chromosome, resulting in a karyotype of 47, XXY.
What is the genotype of the abnormal chromosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
XXX
B
XXY
C
XX
D
XY