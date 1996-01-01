6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the most likely genotype of the color-blind father in a family where a woman who is wild type (homozygous) and a man with color blindness have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who has normal color vision and blood clotting?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X BY
B
X bY
C
X BX bY
D
X bX bY