3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Sex Chromosome
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The XXY disorder, also known as Klinefelter's syndrome, affects men, whereas the XO disorder, also known as Turner's, affects women. Based on the aforementioned data, we may draw the conclusion that ______ chromosomes determine sex in humans.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the Y
B
the X
C
both X and Y
D
autosomal