3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila melanogaster, an X:A ratio of 1.00 or higher produces _____, whereas an X:A ratio of 0.5 or lower produces _____.
A
sterile females; sterile males
B
fertile females; sterile males
C
sterile females; fertile males
D
fertile females; fertile males