15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Untreated PKU can lead to a buildup of phenylalanine in the blood and brain. Which of the following states the consequence of PKU if left untreated?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stunted growth
B
Malnourishment
C
Severe anemia
D
Intellectual disability