15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a hereditary condition that affects the way the body processes an amino acid called phenylalanine. PKU is caused by mutations in the gene that encodes phenylalanine hydroxylase, an enzyme that converts phenylalanine to tyrosine.
Which of the following is advisable for individuals with PKU?
A
Additional vitamin intake to enrich phenylalanine
B
Frequent exercise
C
Enough rest
D
Restricting phenylalanine intake from the diet