22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sara and Joe are two friends. Sara told Joy that humans and chimpanzees share a common ancestor, but Joe disagrees. Can you tell what the similarities are between humans and chimpanzees?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both of them have opposable thumbs that allow them to grasp objects.
B
Both of them show bipedalism and neither humans nor chimpanzees exhibit quadrupedalism.
C
Humans and chimpanzees share about 98% of their DNA, making them the closest living relatives of each other.
D
Both (a) and (c).
E
All of the above.