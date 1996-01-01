22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
22. Evolutionary Genetics Phylogenetic Trees
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Replication-based mechanisms such as fork stalling and template switching (FoSTeS) and microhomology-mediated break-induced replication (MMBIR) can result in which of the following?
Replication-based mechanisms such as fork stalling and template switching (FoSTeS) and microhomology-mediated break-induced replication (MMBIR) can result in which of the following?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RNA splicing
B
Protein folding
C
DNA methylation
D
Copy number variants