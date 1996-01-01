15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In order to investigate the genomic differences between two distantly related species, a researcher wants to compare their genomes. Which of the following can be used to determine evolutionary relationship?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Number of nucleotide bases
B
Genome length
C
Conserved regions
D
SNPs