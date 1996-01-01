12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lac operon has genes that are involved in lactose metabolism. It is expressed only if molecules of lactose are detected. In this case, lac operon is considered as:
A
inducible operon
B
enhancer operon
C
repressible operon
D
silencer operon