2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tall pea plant with purple flowers (BbCc) is crossed with another tall pea plant with purple flowers of the same genotype. Identify which genotype has a 1/16 chance of appearing in the F1 generation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BBCc
B
BbCC
C
BbCc
D
bbcc