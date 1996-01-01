17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the Ames test evaluate the DNA mutagenicity of a substance in Salmonella bacteria, particularly by using his⁻ strain, when the test compound is a pro-mutagen that requires metabolic activation to become mutagenic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S9 extract and the test compound together produce high his⁺ revertants, while the test compound alone with the strain does not increase his⁺ revertants.
B
The test compound alone with the strain produces high his⁺ revertants while adding S9 extract does not increase his⁺ revertants.
C
Both the test compound alone with the strain and S9 extract and the test compound together generate high his⁺ revertants.
D
The test compound has no mutagenic potential, regardless of metabolic activation, high his⁺ revertants are observed.