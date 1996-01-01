15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) aim to determine a DNA marker to a quantitative trait loci (QTL) that influences a particular disease. It is different from QTL because it can scan the whole genome.
Which of the following diseases can be effectively investigated by GWAS?
Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) aim to determine a DNA marker to a quantitative trait loci (QTL) that influences a particular disease. It is different from QTL because it can scan the whole genome.
Which of the following diseases can be effectively investigated by GWAS?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Down Syndrome
B
Sickle cell anemia
C
Klinefelter Syndrome
D
Crohn Disease