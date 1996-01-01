3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In guinea pigs, four alleles control the coat color and the order of dominance is as follows: C (full color) > ck (sepia) > cd (cream) > ca (albino). What proportion of offspring will be albino if a full color male is crossed with a sepia female, both of which have one albino parent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1
B
1/2
C
1/3
D
1/4