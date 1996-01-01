2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sickle cell anemia is an autosomal recessive disorder. A female who is a carrier of the sickle cell trait gives birth to one unaffected child and one child with sickle cell disease. Determine the genotype and trait of their father. (HbA is the normal hemoglobin allele and HbS is the sickle cell hemoglobin allele)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HbAHbA; unaffected
B
HbAHbS; sickle cell disease
C
HbAHbS; sickle cell carrier
D
HbSHbS; sickle cell disease