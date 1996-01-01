19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Statement A: By age 70, approximately 50 out of 100 women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation will develop breast cancer.
Statement B: Ovarian cancer affects about 70 out of 100 women who carry the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation by the age of 70.
Which of the following is accurate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both statements are correct.
B
Both statements are incorrect.
C
Only statement A is correct.
D
Only statement B is correct.