15. Genomes and Genomics
Sequencing the Genome
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shotgun sequencing is a high-throughput method for sequencing DNA. A major disadvantage of shotgun sequencing is:
A
It can sequence small size genome only
B
It requires a large sample of the genome
C
It is prone to errors in the reads
D
It results in inadequate coverage of the genome