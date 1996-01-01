7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
To show that DNA is the hereditary material, Alfred Hershey and Martha Chase conducted experiments on the _____________ virus containing protein and DNA, but not RNA that attacks the common bacterium Escherichia coli by utilizing ______________ components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T2 bacteriophage, phosphorus-36 and sulfur-38
B
TMV, phosphorus-36 and sulfur-38
C
T2 bacteriophage, phosphorus-32 and sulfur-35
D
None of these