7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure DNA as the Genetic Material
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
To demonstrate that DNA is the genetic material, Hershey and Chase conducted experiments using the bacteria E. coli and bacteriophage T2. Which of the following assertions accurately reflects the outcome of their experiment?
To demonstrate that DNA is the genetic material, Hershey and Chase conducted experiments using the bacteria E. coli and bacteriophage T2. Which of the following assertions accurately reflects the outcome of their experiment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The E.coli infected by T2 phage which had radioactive DNA and radioactive protein coat were not radioactive.
B
The E.coli infected by T2 phage which had radioactive DNA and radioactive protein coat were radioactive.
C
Only the bacteria that had been infected by the virus with a radioactive protein coat were radioactive.
D
Only the bacteria that had been infected by the virus with radioactive DNA were radioactive.