22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ''Out of Africa'' migration theory and ''founder effect'' explains the basis of the predominance of certain haplotypes in specific regions of the world. Which of the following statements is correct regarding these theories/hypotheses?
A
Out of Africa migration theory explains that all modern humans are descended from a common African ancestor as the Oldest known mtDNA haplotypes are found in Africa.
B
The high prevalence of unique Y haplotypes in the population of New Guinea is an example of how the founder effect can shape the genetic diversity of populations over time.
C
Out-of-Africa migration theory explains the predominance of Y haplotypes in new guinea while the founder effect gives a description of the oldest mtDNA haplotypes found in Africa.
D
Both (a) and (b).
E
None of the above.