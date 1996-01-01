12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a strain is lac+, it means that it can grow on a lactose-only medium. However, if the strain is lac-, it will not grow on a lactose-only medium. Identify which of the following cases makes the strain lac-.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The absence of lacA
B
The absence of lacl
C
The absence of lacZ
D
All options are correct