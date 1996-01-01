15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The band shift assay was used to examine a segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Lane 1 represents the control, containing only naked DNA. Determine which of the following conditions corresponds to lane 4.
A
DNA + TFIIB
B
DNA + TFIID
C
DNA + RNA polymerase II
D
DNA + TFIIB + TFIID