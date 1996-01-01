15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Functional Genomics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The band shift assay was used to examine a 5 kb segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a rabbit gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Which lane will be the control, containing only naked DNA?
The band shift assay was used to examine a 5 kb segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a rabbit gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Which lane will be the control, containing only naked DNA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lane 1
B
Lane 2
C
Lane 3
D
Lane 4