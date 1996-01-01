12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following will be the possible effect of a mutation causing the deletion of eight uracil nucleotides after region 4 in the TRP operon leader region?
Increase in transcription attenuation
Decrease in transcription attenuation
No effect on transcription attenuation
Termination of transcription