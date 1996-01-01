12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the role of allosteric regulatory molecules in both inducible and repressible operons?
A
To stop repressor proteins from binding
B
To bind with regulatory proteins and modulate their activity
C
To activate Amino acids during translation
D
To bind to specific sites on the DNA