7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
Which of the following is not typically an epigenetic phenomenon that is influenced by chromatin modification or DNA methylation?
Inactivation of the X chromosome.
A position effect in which an inversion between two breakpoints silences a gene in a euchromatic environment.
Heterochromatin formation at a centromere.
All of the above