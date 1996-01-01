7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
We are aware that the total number of base pairs in mammalian diploid cells is 6.6 x 10⁹ and that a typical nucleosome contains 200 base pairs of DNA. Then, the number of nucleosomes in a mammalian cell is?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
66 million
B
16.5 million
C
33 million
D
200 million