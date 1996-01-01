18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gel electrophoresis is a method for the separation and analysis of proteins, DNA, and other macromolecules based on their size and charge. Which of the following factors does not affect the macromolecules' speed of movement?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The type of agarose gel used.
B
The voltage applied to the gel.
C
The concentration of buffer solution.
D
The color of the macromolecules.