6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Regarding inversion, which of the following statements is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Individuals carrying large inversions are more likely to produce abnormal gametes.
B
The phenomenon of crossing over within the inverted region during meiosis 1 is the underlying cause of gamete abnormality.
C
Crossing over in inversion loops results in deletion and duplication.
D
If a crossover occurs within the inversion loop, the probability of producing abnormal chromosomes is very rare.