6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fundamental kind of chromosomal rearrangement in which a segment from a chromosome that contains the centromere and its pericentric is clipped out, inverted, and then reinserted into the chromosome is termed pericentric. What are the consequences of pericentric inversion with only one crossover?
A fundamental kind of chromosomal rearrangement in which a segment from a chromosome that contains the centromere and its pericentric is clipped out, inverted, and then reinserted into the chromosome is termed pericentric. What are the consequences of pericentric inversion with only one crossover?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It reduces fitness
B
It increases fitness
C
It produces unbalanced gametes
D
Both "a" and "c"
E
Both "b" and "c"