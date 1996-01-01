2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Muscular dystrophy is an X-linked recessive condition. If the father is affected by this genetic condition, how will it affect their offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All children will get affected
B
All boys will get affected
C
All girls will get affected
D
None of the offspring will get affected