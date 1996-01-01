2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the affected parents pass a genetic condition to their children regardless of their gender and it is present in every generation, this trait is considered:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sex-linked dominant
B
autosomal recessive
C
sex-linked recessive
D
autosomal dominant