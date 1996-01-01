10. Transcription
RNA Modification and Processing
A portion of a human gene is isolated from the genome and sequenced. The corresponding segment of mRNA is isolated from the cytoplasm of human cells, and it is also sequenced. Which of the following statements accurately describes the sequence of introns and splice sites in human genes?
A
Introns are always located between exons, and their splice sites have a consistent sequence of 5' - CT - AG - 3' in all human genes.
B
Introns can be located anywhere in a gene, and their splice sites have variable sequences that follow consensus patterns, typically containing a 5' - GT - and a 3' - AG - dinucleotide.
C
Introns are always located at the beginning of a gene, and their splice sites have unique sequences for each human gene, typically containing a 5' - GC - and a 3' - AT - dinucleotide.
D
Introns can be located anywhere in a gene, and their splice sites have a consistent sequence of 5' - GT - CG - 3' in all human genes.