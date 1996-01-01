10. Transcription
RNA Modification and Processing
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A portion of the human gene is isolated and sequenced along with the corresponding mRNA to study the intron and splice site sequence present in a gene. Which of the following is the correct example of a normal splice site sequence found in an intron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5'-AGGTACGT-3' (donor site) and 5'-CTAGCT-3' (acceptor site).
B
5'-GGTACC-3' (donor site) and 5'-CTAGT-3' (acceptor site).
C
5'-AGGTACGT-3' (donor site) and 5'-CTAGTT-3' (acceptor site).
D
5'-GGTACCT-3' (donor site) and 5'-CTAGCT-3' (acceptor site).