19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
_______ are the most frequently found oncogenes in humans. Mutations in these genes are detected in 20 to 25% of all human malignancies and up to 90% of some forms of cancer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ras genes
B
CAP genes
C
ATM
D
All of the above