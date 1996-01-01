15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Comparative genomics can determine the similarities and differences between two genomes of interest. Which of the following serves as the initial step in comparing these two genomes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Determining the DNA repeats
B
Identifying the conserved synteny
C
Tracing the DNA markers in the genomes
D
Alignment of the two sequences