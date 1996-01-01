11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
PRACTICE PROBLEM
In most cases, the genetic code is degenerate. That is, many of the amino acids are encoded by two, three, or four types of codons. Which of the following is made up of a single codon type?
A
Start codon
B
Tryptophan
C
Methionine
D
All options are correct