6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes why genetically abnormal offspring are produced from unaffected carriers of inversion?
Which of the following statements best describes why genetically abnormal offspring are produced from unaffected carriers of inversion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Normal chromosomes and inversion chromosomes cannot cross.
B
Compared to the normal chromosome, the inversion chromosome is more likely to end up in a gamete.
C
Crossovers between the inversion and normal chromosomes lead to chromosomes with deletions, deficiencies, or abnormal structure.
D
None of the above