2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
If upon constructing the pedigree you found out that males of every generation have the genetic condition while the females are unaffected, the genetic condition is most likely:
If upon constructing the pedigree you found out that males of every generation have the genetic condition while the females are unaffected, the genetic condition is most likely:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
autosomal dominant
B
autosomal recessive
C
X-linked
D
Y-linked