2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cystic fibrosis is an example of an autosomal recessive genetic disorder. If an affected male (rr) marries an unaffected female (RR), how will it affect their offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All their offspring will get affected
B
All their offspring will be homozygous for the recessive trait
C
The disease will not emerge in the next generations
D
All their offspring will be carriers