11. Translation
The Genetic Code
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The sequence of an mRNA is 5' AAGGAAGGAAGGAAGGAAGG 3'. Assume that the genetic code is read as a quadruplet without overlaps and that there is no concept of start and stop codons. Identify the incorrect statement(s) based on this information regarding the translation of this mRNA.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The resulting peptide will have five amino acids.
B
The resulting peptide would be made up of only one type of amino acid.
C
Two peptides will be produced, each having only one type of amino acid.
D
All of the above.