20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plant with yellow flowers (YY) is crossed with a plant with red flowers (rr). All of the F1 offspring have yellow flowers. What can we conclude about the inheritance of flower color in these plants?
Flower color is determined by multiple gene loci.
Flower color is determined by a single gene locus with two alleles.
Flower color is determined by a single gene locus with more than two alleles.
It is impossible to determine the mode of inheritance from the information given.