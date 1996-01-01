A cross is made between two pure-breeding wheat strains, one with dark red kernels and the other with white kernels. The F 1 plants produced pink kernels, and when the F 1 plants were self-fertilized, the F 2 generation had 9 white, 12 dark red, 39 red, 41 light pink, and 59 pink kernels. What is the likely number of genes involved in the determination of kernel color in this population?