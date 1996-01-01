20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cross is made between two pure-breeding wheat strains, one with dark red kernels and the other with white kernels. The F1 plants produced pink kernels, and when the F1 plants were self-fertilized, the F2 generation had 9 white, 12 dark red, 39 red, 41 light pink, and 59 pink kernels. What is the likely number of genes involved in the determination of kernel color in this population?
A
One gene
B
Two genes
C
No gene
D
The actual number of genes can't be predicted based on this information.