13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
GAL Regulation
GAL3 encodes a transcriptional regulator in GAL gene activation, in the presence of galactose. The deletion of the entire GAL3 gene leads to?
A
Stable GAL80 – GAL3 complex formation, enhancing the GAL gene expression
B
GAL80 – GAL3 complex is not formed, enhancing the GAL gene expression
C
GAL80 – GAL3 complex is not formed, inhibiting the GAL gene expression
D
None of these