13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
GAL Regulation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the presence of galactose, _____ binds directly to galactose and undergoes a conformational change that allows it to bind to Gal80p, relieving ________ inhibition and activating the GAL structural genes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gal4p; Gal3p
B
Gal4p; Gal80p
C
Gal3p; Gal4p
D
Gal3p; Gal80p