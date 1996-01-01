6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
________ occurs when a person has more than two copies of the same set of chromosomes, whereas ________ happens when a person has more than two copies of chromosomes derived from different taxa.
A
Euploidy; aneuploidy
B
Aneuploidy; euploidy
C
Autopolyploidy; allopolyploidy
D
Allopolyploidy; autopolyploidy