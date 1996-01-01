6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reason behind sterile hybrid plants is due to failure in gamete pairing during fertilization, which of the following correctly describes said failure:
The reason behind sterile hybrid plants is due to failure in gamete pairing during fertilization, which of the following correctly describes said failure:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The gametes fail to unite or pair-up
B
The number of chromosomes from the parents doesn't match
C
Some male plants don't produce pollen
D
All of the above