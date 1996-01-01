12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁺ lacZ⁻ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Consider the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁺ lacZ⁻ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lac operon genes will not be able to convert lactose into glucose and galactose
B
The lactose cannot be transported into the cell
C
This strain can grow on lactose-only medium
D
The lac operon genes are transcribed constitutively