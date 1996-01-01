12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a strain has the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁻ lacZ⁺ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The strain will not grow on a lactose-only medium
B
The lac operon genes will be transcribed constitutively
C
Lactose cannot be transported into the cell
D
All options are correct